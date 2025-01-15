Neighbour ‘purposely farting’ at resident among 10 wacky B.C. bylaw calls of 2024

Every community has bylaw officers but many might not be familiar with what they have to deal with.
The Local Government Compliance and Enforcement Association of BC (LGCEA) is sharing the top 10 unique calls officers across B.C. received in 20214.
The organization said their officers sometimes have the difficult task of explaining to people that their issue is not one that falls under the bylaws or that their local government might want to learn about.
Here are the top 10 calls from across B.C. in 2024, in no particular order.
- A neighbour was “purposefully” farting at a resident and wanted bylaw to arrest them for harassment.
- A resident was upset as a neighbour planted yellow tulips that clashed with the colour of their fence.
- An individual was shopping in a thrift store and brought in a cat who was yowling loudly as it was in heat.
- A resident was upset that their neighbour was throwing dog feces into their yard – turned out to be molehills.
- A member of the public was upset because someone in their municipality had an approved Emotional Support Duck and they were extremely upset as they have a friend who would like a chicken and cannot have as per regulations.
- A member of the public was scared of a tarp on their neighbour’s property. The resident was so concerned they also called the police to report the frightening activity.
- A resident was upset that a neighbour bought a new vehicle that was yellow in colour and believed it went against “community standards”.
- A member of the public was concerned as the pond continued to attract snakes and other wildlife.
- A member of the public who identifies as a dog wanted to purchase a dog licence.
- Neighbour’s cat sits on the fence and stares at them.
