Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man sent to hospital in critical condition after stabbing in downtown Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 1:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police search for suspects after suspicious death downtown'
Calgary police search for suspects after suspicious death downtown
Calgary police are searching for three suspects after a suspicious death downtown and are asking the public for help. Skylar Peters reports.
Calgary police are searching for suspects and possible surveillance video after a man was found with life-threatening stab wounds near the Victoria Park CTrain station late Tuesday evening.

Officers were called out around 11 p.m. to Macleod Trail and 15th Avenue Southeast, where they discovered a man in critical condition, with a collapsed lung, who also left a trail of blood through a large area of the downtown core.

Police said that despite the seriousness of his injuries, the man is expected to survive.

Investigators are also trying to determine if a second scene — about 2.5 kilometres away — at Century Gardens Park at 8th Street and 8th Avenue Southwest is related to the stabbing.

So far there are no suspects, but officers are hoping CCTV cameras in the area may provide them with more information.

The stabbing happened just days after another man was discovered dead on a sidewalk in the 700 block of 5th Street Southwest.

Police say the victim, who they have identified as 34-year-old Samuel Mulugeta of Calgary, was robbed of his belongings and assaulted early Sunday morning by three people at the 3rd Street Southwest CTrain station.

He walked several blocks before collapsing and succumbing to his injuries.

Calgary police have released photos of three suspects in the fatal assault of a man in downtown Calgary early Sunday morning (Jan. 12, 2025) View image in full screen
Calgary police have released photos of three suspects in the fatal assault of a man in downtown Calgary early Sunday morning (Jan. 12, 2025). Supplied by Calgary police

On Tuesday, Calgary police released photos of 3 suspects in the fatal assault, who investigators believe were known to the victim and they’re asking anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects to contact police (403-266-1234) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

