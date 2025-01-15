Winnipeg mayor announces proposed $2M in funding for downtown arts

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg municipal leaders want to spend $2 million on shoring up four high-profile downtown arts organizations, Mayor Scott Gillingham announced Wednesday.

Gillingham said the Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB), Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO), Manitoba Opera and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre are slated as proposed recipients of the Downtown Arts Capital Fund, which provides $500,000 each year for capital projects in the city’s arts and culture sector.

“These investments in Winnipeg’s long-standing arts organizations are also a commitment to the future of our downtown,” Gillingham said.

“The Downtown Arts Capital Fund ensures these institutions can continue to connect our community and contribute to the economic health and revitalization of our downtown.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fund will provide grants — which still need to receive final approval from city council — to the tune of $250,000 annually from 2025 to 2027 for the RWB’s campus modernization and expansion.

Story continues below advertisement

The WSO (and Performing Arts Consortium of Winnipeg) is set to receive the same, earmarked for the capital renovation project for the Pantages Playhouse Theatre. Both organizations also received $87,500 in funding last year.

The opera received $25,000 in 2024 for systems and ticketing upgrades, and Royal MTC’s safety and accessibility project received $300,000 last year.

RWB executive director Elena Tupyseva said in a statement Wednesday that the funding will make an impact on helping to foster a “vibrant” downtown arts community.

“We plan to focus this capital investment on refurbishing our main floor Founder’s Studio,” Tupyseva said.

“This fits our longer-term strategic plans to make our Graham Avenue studio spaces more active and accessible by offering more reasons to visit us to experience the joy of dance in the heart of our city.”