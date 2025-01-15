Menu

Crime

Belleville police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 10:40 am
1 min read
Belleville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a break-and-enter suspect at a local business. View image in full screen
Belleville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a break-and-enter suspect at a local business. Belleville Police
Belleville police are investigating a break-in at a business on Bridge Street West that occurred overnight between January 11 and 12.

The suspect entered the business around 12:50 a.m., but it remains unclear if anything was taken.

The male suspect is described as being 30-35 years old with facial hair.

He was wearing a ball cap, purple sweater, backpack, blue jeans, and running shoes at the time of the incident.

Police have released two photos of the suspect and are appealing to the public for help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quinte Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477.

