Consumer

Downtown Halifax businesses want more support in fight against retail theft

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 9:54 am
1 min read
Downtown Halifax businesses want more support in fight against retail thefts
Business owners in downtown Halifax are calling for more support from police as retail thefts are on the rise. Shop owners and Halifax police recently joined forces to crack down on theft but challenges remain. Mithcell Bailey reports.
Store owners in downtown Halifax are grappling with the rising threat of theft.

Last month, Halifax Regional Police conducted a retail theft “blitz” to provide extra patrols at store locations, but some business owners say they need more support because a lack of accountability is allowing criminal behaviour to persist.

“If somebody steals, they need to get a record. If they steal and don’t get a record, they’re emboldened to do it again,” said Kurt Bulger, a co-owner of Jennifer’s of Nova Scotia, a local gift shop.

He says theft cases at his store quadrupled about three years ago, but have since dropped after he upgraded security measures.

Police say they recovered more than 300 boxes of stolen merchandise from one person last month.

The Spring Garden Business Association’s executive director, Sue Uteck, says the amount of theft occurring is shocking.

“I was hired here in 2019 and I’ve never experienced the level of organized theft that we’re seeing now at this point,” she said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

