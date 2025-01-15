N.B. business owner concerned for future as Trump tariff threat continues

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick exporters are bracing themselves for a possible 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods sold in the United States if president-elect Donald Trump follows through with his threat.

Darrin Smith, who owns JessEm Tools in Moncton, is among the business owners now left considering their future.

“Over 80 per cent of our business goes to the U.S. and there are alternatives. They could buy our competitors’ products. So if the tariffs come in and they stay for a while, I can’t imagine Americans want to pay 25 per cent more,” he said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says if the tariffs do go ahead and last more than a few months, he will either move his business to the U.S. or sell to an American buyer.

While he acknowledges the impact either option would have on the factory’s 65 employees, he says he would have no other choice.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a personal decision, really, because it’ll be me and my family’s life that I get to decide upon,” he said.

“I feel bad for my staff here if it comes to pass. But I’m not doing them any good staying here and going bankrupt.”

One economist says New Brunswick is in a particularly vulnerable position if Trump follows through on his threat.

Pierre-Marcel Desjardins says the forestry, fisheries and agriculture sectors would be especially affected.

“It’s approximately 92 per cent of our international exports that go to the U.S. So a 25 per cent tariff would mean that most of our exports would actually stop,” he said.

For more on this story, watch the video above.