Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg man charged in fatal December crash: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We feel their pain’: Advocates urge safety on Winnipeg roads as pedestrian fatalities rise'
‘We feel their pain’: Advocates urge safety on Winnipeg roads as pedestrian fatalities rise
RELATED: Pedestrian fatalities are up in Winnipeg this year, and it's been rattling for advocates and victims' families, who call on drivers and pedestrians to keep safety top of mind. Daisy Woelk reports. – Oct 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 44-year-old man was arrested Sunday and charged with careless driving causing death, Winnipeg police said.

The charges are in connection with an incident Dec. 23 of last year, in which a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of McPhillips Street and Leila Avenue.

The pedestrian, 87, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, where he later died.

“The driver in that vehicle did remain on-scene and co-operate,” Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“(He) spoke with police, and at the time no charges were laid…. Charges aren’t always obvious at the time. Especially with traffic investigations, you often will rely on some witness accounts as well as some corroborating video evidence.

“That’s a big part of traffic investigations.”

Story continues below advertisement

The driver has been released on an appearance notice, police said.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads'
Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices