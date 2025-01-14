Winnipeg man charged in fatal December crash: police

See more sharing options

A 44-year-old man was arrested Sunday and charged with careless driving causing death, Winnipeg police said.

The charges are in connection with an incident Dec. 23 of last year, in which a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of McPhillips Street and Leila Avenue.

The pedestrian, 87, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, where he later died.

“The driver in that vehicle did remain on-scene and co-operate,” Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB.

“(He) spoke with police, and at the time no charges were laid…. Charges aren’t always obvious at the time. Especially with traffic investigations, you often will rely on some witness accounts as well as some corroborating video evidence.

“That’s a big part of traffic investigations.”

The driver has been released on an appearance notice, police said.