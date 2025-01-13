Winnipeg firefighter’s California vacation turns into wildfire rescue mission

A relaxing California getaway turned into a dramatic fight for survival for Winnipeg firefighter Romeo Petit and his partner, Melissa Elias.
What started as a fun vacation quickly became a nightmare when the Eaton wildfire erupted near Pasadena, fueled by strong winds and consuming houses on its path.
Petit and Elias were out for dinner when they received an urgent call: the fire was closing in on the house where they were staying.
Racing back, they grabbed their friend Adam Stone, his two dogs, and some valuables before evacuating down the hill.
But the sight of the approaching flames and the thought of neighbours losing their houses spurred them to action.
Despite having no firefighting equipment, Petit, Elias, and Stone turned back towards the neighborhood.
Armed with only garden hoses and sand buckets, they faced a wall of fire threatening a community of over 38 homes.
“We just kept our heads down, squinted our eyes and did what we could do to save those homes,” Petit recalled.
For four grueling hours, they battled the blaze and choking smoke, with Petit even climbing onto a roof to hose down a burning house.
“The winds were like 80 to 100 miles per hour,” says Petit “Every time there was a gust, I would have to crouch down just so I don’t get thrown off.”
Petit’s quick thinking and bravery likely saved multiple homes from destruction.
“You just turn on that switch… use that experience,” Petit said. “The adrenaline kicks in… yeah, you’re scared, but you use your experience and what you learned in training.”
This Winnipeg firefighter’s California vacation may be one he never forgets, but it’s also one that highlights the selflessness of first responders.
