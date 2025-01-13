Man charged in random assaults, arson in North Vancouver

North Vancouver RCMP have arrested a man they allege committed two random assaults on Christmas Day, then an arson days later.
Police say the suspect was also breaching conditions of a release order from a previous incident in 2023.
Police allege the first assault happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2024 in the 100 block of Bewicke Avenue, when police say a 38-year-old woman confronted a man damaging a parked vehicle.
Police say the man assaulted her, then fled before officers arrived. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get breaking National news
About half an hour later, police allege the same man punched a woman from behind at the Shipyards Christmas Market, then assaulted her son.
Again, the suspect fled before police arrived. Police say the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Then, around 6 a.m. on Dec. 29, police allege the same man set a fire at the front door of a unit in an apartment building in the 100 block of East Keith Road. Fire crews put it out before it caused serious damage, but several people were displaced, RCMP said.
The suspect was arrested the same day.
Jeremy Lariviere of Vancouver has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault, four counts of mischief and one count of arson.
He remains in police custody and is due in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.
- Woman found dead in N.S. fire, police call death latest intimate partner violence case
- ‘Slender Man’ stabber to be freed from psychiatric hospital
- Nova Scotia shaken from 5 intimate partner killings since October. Here’s what we know
- ‘A reality that I face’: Coutts protesters face jail for part in 2022 blockade
Comments