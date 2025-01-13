Suspect arrested in Portage la Prairie double homicide, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say an arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide in Portage la Prairie last month.

Police were called to a home on Oak Bay in Portage on Dec. 1, where they found two people — a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman — dead at the scene.

The investigation led them to the suspect who was arrested Thursday in Sandy Bay by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Preston Whitford, 30, is in custody facing two counts of second-degree murder.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call 431-489-8106 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.