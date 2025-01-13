Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested in Portage la Prairie double homicide, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Portage la Prairie RCMP investigate double homicide, believe murders targeted'
Portage la Prairie RCMP investigate double homicide, believe murders targeted
RCMP in Portage la Prairie say they’re now investigating a double homicide after the discovery of two dead bodies Sunday night – Dec 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say an arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide in Portage la Prairie last month.

Police were called to a home on Oak Bay in Portage on Dec. 1, where they found two people — a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman — dead at the scene.

The investigation led them to the suspect who was arrested Thursday in Sandy Bay by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Preston Whitford, 30, is in custody facing two counts of second-degree murder.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call 431-489-8106 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP release details of suspect vehicle in Portage la Prairie double murder'
Manitoba RCMP release details of suspect vehicle in Portage la Prairie double murder
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices