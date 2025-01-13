Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman rescued from West Vancouver trail after bum sliding goes wrong

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 4:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rescue from West Vancouver trail prompts safety warning'
Rescue from West Vancouver trail prompts safety warning
North Shore Rescue was called to Hollyburn Mountain on Saturday to assist a woman with a severely fractured ankle.
North Shore Rescue crews issued a warning over the weekend following a woman’s rescue from a West Vancouver trail.

Crews were called to Hollyburn Mountain on Saturday after a woman severely fractured her ankle.

The woman was bum sliding to descend the mountain, the organization said, but could not control her speed and her foot got stuck while she continued to propel forward.

Crews put the woman on a “Sked” stretcher and hiked her off the mountain.

“While the bum slide method of descending a trail can certainly appear fun, and be a quicker way to the bottom, it can easily lead to situations like what happened here,” North Shore Rescue said in a statement. “These slides should only be performed by individuals carrying an ice axe — and with the knowledge and experience on how to self-arrest your descent.”

“This individual was lucky to have only injured their ankle.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

