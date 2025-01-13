Jets goalie Hellebuyck named NHL’s first star after reaching 300-win mark

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL’s first star of the week after reaching the 300-win mark.

Hellebuyck became the third-fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach the exclusive milestone when he made 26 saves, including 11 in the third period, in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

He followed that up with 22 saves in a 3-0 win over Colorado on Saturday as the Central Division-leading Jets improved to 29-12-3.

Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goaltender, now has a league-leading six shutouts on the season, tying a franchise record he established in 2017-18 and matched in 2019-20.

Carolina Hurricanes centre Jordan Staal was named second star after posting five goals and two assists in seven games.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane had two goals and four assists in three games to pick up third-star honours.

