Man charged following knife assault at Kingston bar

A 53-year-old man has been charged after a knife assault at a bar near Princess Street and Bayridge Drive on Saturday night.
Kingston police say they responded to the incident at approximately 10:05 p.m. and found a victim with injuries to their hand and torso.
Officers determined that the accused and another individual had been involved in a verbal argument inside the establishment.
Police say the accused brandished a knife during the altercation, and the victim was injured while attempting to intervene.
Patrons came to the victim’s aid before police arrived.
The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The accused remained at the scene and was arrested.
He has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of weapons dangerous to the public and carrying a concealed weapon.
The accused was taken to Kingston Police Headquarters and held for a bail hearing.
