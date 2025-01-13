Saskatchewan Marshals Service interviewing Mounties for positions before launching

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s new provincial police force has begun interviewing Mounties as it prepares to launch this year, a move critics say highlights concerns of job poaching.

Chief Marshal Robert Cameron of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service says the force has received interest from across the country for its positions, including officers from Saskatchewan.

A spokesperson with the marshals later confirmed it’s been interviewing Saskatchewan Mounties for positions.

“The opportunity that the marshals service provides as a police agency here in the province, it would be shocking that people inside the province wouldn’t want to be also part of that,” Cameron said in a recent interview.

“But certainly, we’ve had interest all over the country. One of our first members we did hire as one of our inspectors was actually an (Ontario Provincial Police) officer.”

Cameron said the plan is to have 17 to 20 officers working this summer, with 70 employed by the end of 2026. It has been looking for experienced officers during its first round of hiring.

There has been controversy over whether a new marshals force is needed. Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP and the union representing Mounties say the money would be better spent expanding the RCMP.

Brian Sauvé, the president of the National Police Federation, which bargains for front-line Mounties, said it’s a case of “I told you so.”

“I’m not surprised that the marshals are reaching out to members of the RCMP to try and attract them over. It was something that we predicted, something that we warned everybody about,” he said.

“(It) is unfortunate, because you’re robbing from Peter to pay Paul.”

Last summer, the union wrote a letter to the province urging it stop further investment into the marshals until there’s broader consultation.

It has raised concerns over oversight, lack of integration with existing police and unclear costs and staffing. Saskatchewan mayors and reeves from 89 communities also signed the letter supporting the pause.

New Democrats have taken aim at the new service since it was announced nearly three years ago by Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government.

Justice critic Nicole Sarauer said the province is poaching from rural communities.

“This is exactly why RCMP officers have been opposed to this and why they warned the Sask. Party against the marshals,” Sarauer said in a statement.

“This government is spending millions just to shuffle the deck chairs at a time when our communities desperately need more front-line police officers.”

The government has said it’s planning to hire more Mounties along with the marshals.

In August, the province inked a deal with RCMP that would see the government fund hundreds more Mounties if it can recruit to fill those positions.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, has said the funding arrangement is a game-changer that should help fill vacancies.

Blackmore has previously questioned whether the money for the marshals could be directed to the RCMP. She told CTV this week she’s had discussions with the marshals over how both teams can support each other.

Cameron said he won’t weigh in on the political debate.

“I’ve been mandated by the Government of Saskatchewan, and the people that voted them in, to create the Saskatchewan Marshals Service,” he said.

“That’s really my focus: doing what it takes to build the service and make sure it’s done right and to make sure we’re ready to go in the least amount of time possible and do all that while being fiscally responsible.”

The province has said the marshals are to assist RCMP and other law enforcement to combat rural crime, gangs, illegal weapons and drugs. Officers are also to apprehend high-risk offenders with outstanding warrants.

Cameron said the team is to answer request-for-assistance calls from other police agencies through the provincial dispatch centre. It will also respond to public complaints, assist in investigations and do patrols in communities with higher crime volumes.

He said the service is starting to outfit trucks with logos and that it also has uniforms. The marshals are to be based in Prince Albert, north of Saskatoon, with regional offices planned for other communities in the future.