9-year-old boy killed in QEW crash, two other family members injured

The Ontario Provincial Police say a child has died and two adult family members have been injured after a crash on the QEW.
Police said the crash, a single-vehicle rollover, happened in the westbound lanes of the QEW near Bronte Road in Oakville, Ont. at around midnight on Monday.
There were three people inside the car — a 9-year-old boy and two other adults. All three were taken to hospital, police said.
The 9-year-old boy died from his injuries. Police initially said the adults had minor injuries but later said the 38-year-old driver’s injuries were upgraded to critical.
Get breaking National news
The roads were closed overnight but reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.
There is no word on the cause of the crash or the exact familial relationship between the child and the adults.
- Legal arguments to begin for 4 girls accused in death of homeless Toronto man
- Doug Ford loses transparency fight to block release of personal cell phone records
- Delays, Trudeau resignation threaten Toronto-Quebec City high-frequency rail project
- Ottawa Food Bank reducing food sent to agencies because of mounting costs
Comments