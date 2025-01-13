9-year-old boy killed in QEW crash, two other family members injured

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a child has died and two adult family members have been injured after a crash on the QEW.

Police said the crash, a single-vehicle rollover, happened in the westbound lanes of the QEW near Bronte Road in Oakville, Ont. at around midnight on Monday.

There were three people inside the car — a 9-year-old boy and two other adults. All three were taken to hospital, police said.

The 9-year-old boy died from his injuries. Police initially said the adults had minor injuries but later said the 38-year-old driver’s injuries were upgraded to critical.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The roads were closed overnight but reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or the exact familial relationship between the child and the adults.

Story continues below advertisement