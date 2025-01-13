Menu

9-year-old boy killed in QEW crash, two other family members injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 6:50 am
1 min read
A photo from the crash site on the QEW near Bronte Road on Jan. 13, 2025. View image in full screen
A photo from the crash site on the QEW near Bronte Road on Jan. 13, 2025. OPP / X
The Ontario Provincial Police say a child has died and two adult family members have been injured after a crash on the QEW.

Police said the crash, a single-vehicle rollover, happened in the westbound lanes of the QEW near Bronte Road in Oakville, Ont. at around midnight on Monday.

There were three people inside the car — a 9-year-old boy and two other adults. All three were taken to hospital, police said.

The 9-year-old boy died from his injuries. Police initially said the adults had minor injuries but later said the 38-year-old driver’s injuries were upgraded to critical.

The roads were closed overnight but reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or the exact familial relationship between the child and the adults.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

