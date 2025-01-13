Menu

Fire

Alberta already preparing for 2025 wildfire season

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 10:41 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire mitigation already underway in Alberta'
Wildfire mitigation already underway in Alberta
Alberta wildfire crews are preparing an area of about 8,000 hectares for a prescribed burn ahead of this years wildfire season. Drew Stremick reports.
Alberta wildfire crews have already begun to perform prescribed burns around the province, ahead of the 2025 forest fire season.

Starting on Jan. 6, 8,000 hectares around Ribbon Creek in Kananaskis are set to have dead-fall and other potentially dangerous fuel disposed of before it can become a real threat. Wildfire season begins in early March and lasts through October.

Melissa Story with Alberta Wildfire told Global News the timeline to complete the work in the area is open-ended.

“The first unit that we are anticipating to burn will be about 260 hectares,” Story explained. “Right now we’re focusing on containment lines, because the interior burn will not happen until those containment lines are in place.”

Map of the area to receive a prescribed burn. View image in full screen
Map of Kananaskis to receive a prescribed burn. Alberta Wildfire

Alberta employs wildfire fighters year round, but during peak season, Story says, they need an additional 800 firefighters and support staff.

“We are currently hiring and getting crews prepared,” said Story. “We keep a contingent of firefighters on staff throughout the winter to action wildfires should they happen.”

At nearby Nakiska Ski Area, Albertans like Clay Hubschmid and Nathalie Babineau said they appreciate that the Province is being proactive and taking the threat of wildfires seriously.

“It’s just that time of the cycle,” Hubschmid said of the prescribed burns. “If it’s gonna save some homes, and save some smoke then yeah, absolutely.”

“It’s definitely a risk,” said Babineau. “I would like it to be avoided.”

Alberta Wildfire works closely with municipal and federal governments as well as Indigenous groups.

“Jasper is obviously a community in Alberta,” Story said. “It was awful what happened last year. We are here to support our partners, and help to ensure these types of things don’t happen again.”

From an environmental perspective, the burns are beneficial not just for fire prevention, but also for resiliency and habitat.

“It’s important for the biodiversity of the landscape,” said Story. “It will help to increase wildlife in that area, it’ll help encourage that habitat to regrow.”

The Alberta government will be making an announcement regarding wildfire mitigation on Monday.

