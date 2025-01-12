Three generations of officiating family to referee Minor Hockey Week match

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s Quickard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week is a particularly special event for the Cassidy family.

Three generations of Cassidys are hockey referees – for the first time, they get to officiate together.

It’s a dream come true for Kevin Cassidy.

“Tonight’s a special night for me obviously,” he explained.

Raised in Fergus, Ont., the elder Cassidy said he’s played hockey since he was five.

Twenty-five years in, he gave up his hockey sticks and gloves for a whistle when their minor hockey league fell short of officials.

“Somebody asked me if I would officiate. ‘Yeah sure,’ I’d give it a try … Here we are 38 years later,” he said. “I’m almost 68 now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kevin and his wife also served on executive committees for multiple minor hockey teams in Ontario. After moving to the Edmonton area in 2013, Kevin continued his involvement with the sport.

His passion for officiating carried over to younger Cassidys.

Kevin’s son David became a referee once his own playing days ended.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Once my playing career was done, it was a way to stay in the game. (It) helps stay in shape a little bit and just stay active in the game,” David said.

David’s nephew, Kaleb, found the idea of officiating appealing, and Kaleb’s brother, Kohen, thought he’d give it a try since three of his family members were involved.

“I’ve kind of always wanted to be a referee so when I got the chance I went for it,” Kaleb said.

Story continues below advertisement

“My grandfather was like ‘Join the family business – you’re going to start refereeing.’ I’ve had a great first year. I loved it more than I thought I would,” Kohen added.

Having all four of the Cassidy referees officiate a game together was a goal of Kevin’s, and it was a heartwarming surprise for David to see his nephews carry on the family hobby.

“Going from watching Kaleb and Kohen playing to starting to referee and watching them move up the ranks in the job that they’re doing, I look forward to being out there tonight,” David said.

David, Kaleb and Kohen say they’ve all learned from Kevin, having picked up his officiating skills and applied them to their own practices. While they say he’s a great teacher, they say that also learned some habits they shouldn’t.

“There’s been a few times where supervisors mentioned ‘Where did you learn to do that? You probably shouldn’t.’ Well, I was watching my father,” David explained.

“Definitely some habits I need to lose from my grandfather,” Kaleb added.

Regardless, it’s a game the family will cherish.

“Moments like this are the things that mean the most to me. Spending time with family and doing something that we all love is a great thing,” Kohen said.