Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2025 off to an alarming start with abandoned building fires in Winnipeg

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted January 12, 2025 4:29 pm
2 min read
Winnipeg firefighters battle a fire on Euclid Street on Jan 6. In 2024 firefighters averaged 24 vacant building fires a month and 2025 seems even worse. View image in full screen
Winnipeg firefighters battle a fire on Euclid Street on Jan 6. In 2024 firefighters averaged 24 vacant building fires a month and 2025 seems even worse. Submitted / Eumir Bautista
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

City officials and the Winnipeg firefighters’ union are concerned that the problem of record-setting numbers of vacant building fires has continued into 2025.

“We’re not even two weeks into 2025 and averaging two structure fires a day here in Winnipeg,” Nick Kasper, president of United Firefighters of Winnipeg told Global News on Saturday.

“Just in the last 36 hours, we’ve had three vacant buildings go up in flames.”

At one of those fires, a firefighter was injured after falling through a floor.

“We can’t be certain when the crews arrive on scene that the structure is unoccupied, so our crews make entry more often than not,” Kasper said, adding that every entry into a burning building has obvious safety risks.

On top of that, crews deal with frustration and exhaustion, often battling repeated blazes at the same abandoned buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has its impact on physical and mental health,” Kasper says. “It takes a toll on our people.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The toll is also felt by taxpayers.

“The cost is a little hard to calculate but what is an issue is the fact that when we have multiple crews committed to one of these fires, we have gaps in our response and it takes us longer to get to the next incident, unfortunately,” said Deputy Fire Chief Scott Wilkinson.

Unfortunately, there is no simple solution.

“The issue is very complex. It’s everything from housing to mental health to substance abuse to vulnerable persons and the economy,” Wilkinson said. “It’s a multifaceted issue that’s not going to get solved, unfortunately, by one department or one group.”

While the City has tried to recoup more than $1 million in firefighting costs from derelict property owners, less than $80,000 has been paid.

Trending Now

“What we found, unfortunately, is that has almost disincentivized because there’s people who want to develop their property who now have a $20,000, $30,000, $40,000 bill and that makes it even more difficult for them to develop the property,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

With some 700 vacant buildings in Winnipeg, the mayor said he sees an opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to turn the vacant properties into places where people can live,” Gillingham says. “These properties represent the potential for housing at a time when we need housing in the city of Winnipeg.”

However, it’s not something city departments can do alone, he added. Gillingham said gathering non-profit organizations and private citizens to come up with a plan is a 2025 priority.

Winnipeg set a record in 2023 with more than 150 vacant building fires and broke it again finishing 2024 with close to 200.

The firefighters union estimates fires set accidentally or intentionally in abandoned buildings have increased 20-fold in a decade.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices