‘It’s a rebuilding process’: former deputy PM Sheila Copps on the Liberal leadership

The next Liberal leader needs to be prepared to “stick it out for the long term” as the party rebuilds after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation, former Deputy Prime Minister Sheila Copps says.

In an interview with The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson, Copps said whoever emerges from the Liberals’ short leadership contest needs to be prepared to rebuild the party under a government led by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

“You want somebody who’s prepared to stick it out for the long term, because some of the names that have been mentioned, like (former Bank of Canada Governor) Mark Carney, for example, I think he’d like to be the prime minister. I’m not so sure that he’d like to lead a process of rebuilding,” Copps said.

“Which may be what we’re facing.”

The Liberals have been badly trailing Poilievre’s party in national polls for months, and Trudeau’s announcement Monday that he would step down as party leader does not appear to have changed the party’s fortunes with the public.

The Liberals’ national board of directors announced Thursday that the next leader will be selected on March 9, after a shortened contest with a $350,000 entrance fee and a deadline to sign up new members eligible to cast a vote by Jan. 27.

The truncated contest and high entrance fee are widely viewed as benefitting established candidates with name recognition, like Carney and former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Media reports suggest both intend to announce their bid this week.

Other leading names, including Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Transport Minister Anita Annand, and Global Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, have ruled out a campaign. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has yet to pronounce on his political future.

Former B.C. Liberal Premier Christy Clark has been testing the waters, but suffered a setback over the weekend after she told CBC she had never been a member of the federal Conseravtive Party. Clark later said she “misspoke” after the Conservative Party released screen grabs showing she was an active member between 2022 and 2023.

Copps threw her support behind another candidate, Government House Leader Karina Gould.

“I hope she runs … She’s young, she’s dynamic, she speaks several languages, she has a great international background,” Copps said.

The Liberals will choose their next leader — and the next prime minister of Canada — on March 9.

With a file from the Canadian Press.