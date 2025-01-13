Menu

Canada

Calgary shelters hope to find new homes for surrendered animals

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 10:39 am
1 min read
Calgary animal shelter hosts pet adoption event
AARCS Safe Haven hosted its first adoption event of 2025, hoping to find ‘fur-ever’ homes for nearly 40 animals. This comes after a large increase in pets being surrendered in 2024.
AARCS Safe Haven in Calgary hosted its first adoption event of 2025, hoping to find new homes for nearly 40 animals currently in their care.

AARCS director of programs Rachel Cote said before you do find the newest member of your family, it’s important to understand what you’re getting into.

“Life happens,” said Cote. “So having family that might be able to step in if they have to go away or something unexpected happens, if they travel for work. Just those things to consider.”

Like many shelters across Canada, AARCS saw an increase of animals being surrendered in 2024.

“We had an 18-per cent increase on dogs alone for 2024,” Cote explained. “So we are seeing that number go up pretty steadily.”

More animals being surrendered means more resources are required to ensure all the animals are properly housed, fed, and receive any necessary medical care. All of that takes time and money.

“Financial donations are always really helpful,” said Cote. “So we can support the care of those animals that might be coming in that need some extended medical care, supplies like litter, wet food and things like that we do go through quite a bit of are always really helpful as well.”

