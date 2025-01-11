Mexico sends firefighters to help battle devastating Los Angeles wildfires

As flames continue to ravage Los Angeles, Mexico announced on Saturday it has sent firefighters to help.
In a post on social media, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said the group left on Saturday morning.
“We are a generous and supportive country,” she wrote.
“You carry with you the courage and heart of Mexico.”
On Friday, the BC Wildfire Service announced it was deploying a senior management team to help fight the Los Angeles wildfires, at the request of California fire officials.Premier David Eby confirmed the deployment in a post to social media, adding the team would be “departing imminently.”
“We’re also working to send ground crews as part of a national response,” Eby said.
“California has been there for us, we will be there for them. That’s what good neighbours do.”
Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the blazes in Los Angeles where 11 people have been confirmed to have been killed.
