Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fire

Mexico sends firefighters to help battle devastating Los Angeles wildfires

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 11, 2025 2:23 pm
1 min read
Progress made in LA wildfire battle, but strong winds forecast
WATCH: Firefighters in Los Angeles appeared to be making progress Friday evening after a catastrophic and unprecedented four-day siege. But multiple major wildfires are still burning, leaving America’s second-largest city unrecognizable. Officials are warning strong winds are expected to return in the coming days, as they urge residents to stay vigilant. Global’s Neetu Garcha reports from Los Angeles.
As flames continue to ravage Los Angeles, Mexico announced on Saturday it has sent firefighters to help.

In a post on social media, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said the group left on Saturday morning.

“We are a generous and supportive country,” she wrote.

“You carry with you the courage and heart of Mexico.”

LA wildfires: Aerial video offers bird’s-eye view of devastation

On Friday, the BC Wildfire Service announced it was deploying a senior management team to help fight the Los Angeles wildfires, at the request of California fire officials.

Premier David Eby confirmed the deployment in a post to social media, adding the team would be “departing imminently.”
“We’re also working to send ground crews as part of a national response,” Eby said.

“California has been there for us, we will be there for them. That’s what good neighbours do.”

Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the blazes in Los Angeles where 11 people have been confirmed to have been killed.

