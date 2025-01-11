Mexico sends firefighters to help battle devastating Los Angeles wildfires

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As flames continue to ravage Los Angeles, Mexico announced on Saturday it has sent firefighters to help.

In a post on social media, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said the group left on Saturday morning.

“We are a generous and supportive country,” she wrote.

“You carry with you the courage and heart of Mexico.”

0:42 LA wildfires: Aerial video offers bird’s-eye view of devastation

On Friday, the BC Wildfire Service announced it was deploying a senior management team to help fight the Los Angeles wildfires, at the request of California fire officials.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re also working to send ground crews as part of a national response,” Eby said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“California has been there for us, we will be there for them. That’s what good neighbours do.”

Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the blazes in Los Angeles where 11 people have been confirmed to have been killed.