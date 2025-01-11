Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. couple says they were scammed out of thousands by close family friend

By Taya Fast & Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 11, 2025 1:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mission seniors scammed out of $300,000 by so-called friend'
Mission seniors scammed out of $300,000 by so-called friend
WATCH: We're hearing from a Fraser Valley couple who have been bilked out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by a so-called family friend. And as Taya Fast reports, they say it's unlikely they'll get any of the money back.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Fraser Valley couple is speaking out after they said they were scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by a close family friend.

Judy Lehmann, 69, and Bernie Lehmann, 79, told Global News that the scam started in 2019 when they were told a criminal gang was targeting them and they needed to pay money to avoid being physically harmed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Lehmanns handed over close to $300,000 before finding out it was a scam.

“If you are being extorted, go to the RCMP,” Judy told Global News.

“They will help you. Don’t be like how I was, scared that there’s something might be wrong. I was so scared… it was awful. I couldn’t tell anybody.”

Trending Now

Longtime family friend Tyler Willard was sentenced in December to nine months’ house arrest for extortion.

Story continues below advertisement

He was ordered to pay $260,000 in restitution but the Lehmanns said he suffered a stroke and is on disability so they said it is unlikely they will see any of the money.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices