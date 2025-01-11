B.C. couple says they were scammed out of thousands by close family friend

Send this page to someone via email

A Fraser Valley couple is speaking out after they said they were scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by a close family friend.

Judy Lehmann, 69, and Bernie Lehmann, 79, told Global News that the scam started in 2019 when they were told a criminal gang was targeting them and they needed to pay money to avoid being physically harmed.

The Lehmanns handed over close to $300,000 before finding out it was a scam.

“If you are being extorted, go to the RCMP,” Judy told Global News.

“They will help you. Don’t be like how I was, scared that there’s something might be wrong. I was so scared… it was awful. I couldn’t tell anybody.”

Longtime family friend Tyler Willard was sentenced in December to nine months’ house arrest for extortion.

He was ordered to pay $260,000 in restitution but the Lehmanns said he suffered a stroke and is on disability so they said it is unlikely they will see any of the money.