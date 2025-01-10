Metis siblings sworn in together in new crop of Vancouver police recruits

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Police Department swore in 20 new recruits on Friday, adding to its current strength of 1,448 officers.

Among the new recruits is a unique duo, in fact, it’s a first for the VPD.

David Collette, 28, and Jennifer Collette, 26, are siblings, who were sworn in together.

“The Vancouver Police Department has been recruiting since 1886, and I can honestly say, I think this is the first time that we have hired a brother and sister at the exact same time,” Staff Sgt. Jason Howell told Global News.

Big brother David admits he has some mixed feelings about his sister being a police officer.

“I don’t necessarily want her in dangerous situations too, but I have faith in her and her competence and I think she’s going to be great,” he said.

Jennifer Collette said she’s looking forward to helping people.

“I do love the City of Vancouver, and I want to protect my city and the people who live in my city, the people who enjoy my city,” she said.

“So that will be very exciting.”

The two are also proudly Metis, something Howell said will be beneficial to the force.

“It’s very important that we’re connecting with all members of our community and obviously a very important community that we’re connecting with,” he said.

Constables Collette and Collette will be mentored by more senior officers, but one day, may end up working together.

Both say they would be more than okay with that and would enjoy the healthy competition.