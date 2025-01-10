Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

BC Wildfire Service senior management team headed to L.A. fires ‘imminently’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 4:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'L.A. wildfires: Fierce winds pause but could return over weekend, officials warn'
L.A. wildfires: Fierce winds pause but could return over weekend, officials warn
Los Angeles County officials held a briefing on Friday regarding updates on the wildfires and wind conditions in the area. According to forecasters, a pause in fierce winds that super-charged the wildfires helped crews make progress in bringing the infernos under control, but that strong gusts could return over the weekend or early next week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The BC Wildfire Service is deploying a senior management team to help fight the Los Angeles wildfires, at the request of California fire officials.

Premier David Eby confirmed the deployment in a post to social media on Friday, adding the team would be “departing imminently.”

“We’re also working to send ground crews as part of a national response,” Eby said.

“California has been there for us, we will be there for them. That’s what good neighbours do.”

Click to play video: 'L.A. wildfires: Flying drone near forest fires will shut down aerial operations, fire chief warns'
L.A. wildfires: Flying drone near forest fires will shut down aerial operations, fire chief warns
Story continues below advertisement

In a Thursday email, B.C. Forests Minister Ravi Parmar said Cal Fire had reached out directly to B.C. to ask for senior-level expertise.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Earlier Friday, federal Defence Minister Bill Blair said Canada would deploy Royal Canadian Air Force assets to help with the firefight.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan has also said Ontario, Quebec and Alberta would deploy 250 firefighters, aircraft equipment and other resources to California.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of homes lost in greater L.A. wildfires'
Thousands of homes lost in greater L.A. wildfires
Trending Now

Aircraft from B.C. and Quebec are already assisting U.S. crews. One of the Quebec water bombers was grounded on Thursday after it struck a drone illegally flying in the fire zone.

Firefighters have been battling raging fires for several days now, with the flames killing 10 people.

At least 10,000 homes are estimated to have burned, while more than 153,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Costs from the disaster are estimated at US$50 billion.

With files from Sean Prevail and Uday Rana

 

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices