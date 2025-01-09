Lethbridge reacts to incoming Trump presidency

Send this page to someone via email

Residents and members of the Lethbridge, Alta., business community are reacting to the idea of a joined Canada-U.S.A., as well as the economic impacts of a second Donald Trump administration on southern Alberta.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Good luck with that. We won the War of 1812, we can win a war again,” said Sheila MacKenzie, a Lethbridge resident.

Others in the southern Alberta city agree, saying they want Canada to remain sovereign, even as an uncertain economic future looms.

As explained in the video above, business leaders in Lethbridge are looking at alternate export options to ensure the economy thrives.