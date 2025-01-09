Menu

Politics

Lethbridge reacts to incoming Trump presidency

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 7:39 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge reacts to incoming Trump presidency
WATCH: Residents and members of the Lethbridge business community react to the idea of a joined Canada-USA, as well as the economic impacts of a second Donald Trump administration on southern Alberta. Justin Sibbet reports.
Residents and members of the Lethbridge, Alta., business community are reacting to the idea of a joined Canada-U.S.A., as well as the economic impacts of a second Donald Trump administration on southern Alberta.

“Good luck with that. We won the War of 1812, we can win a war again,” said Sheila MacKenzie, a Lethbridge resident.

Others in the southern Alberta city agree, saying they want Canada to remain sovereign, even as an uncertain economic future looms.

As explained in the video above, business leaders in Lethbridge are looking at alternate export options to ensure the economy thrives.

