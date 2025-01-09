Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

4:52 ‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”