Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 5:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border'
Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
WATCH: Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

Click to play video: '‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements'
‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements
Trending Now

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Story continues below advertisement

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Canada

Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border'
Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
WATCH: Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

Click to play video: '‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements'
‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements
Trending Now

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Story continues below advertisement

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”

Sponsored content

Canada

Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border'
Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
WATCH: Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

Click to play video: '‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements'
‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements
Trending Now

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Story continues below advertisement

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”

Sponsored content

Canada

Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border'
Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
WATCH: Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

Click to play video: '‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements'
‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements
Trending Now

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Story continues below advertisement

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”

Sponsored content

Canada

Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border'
Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
WATCH: Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

Click to play video: '‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements'
‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements
Trending Now

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Story continues below advertisement

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”

Sponsored content

Canada

Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border'
Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
WATCH: Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

Click to play video: '‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements'
‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements
Trending Now

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Story continues below advertisement

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”

Sponsored content

Canada

Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border'
Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
WATCH: Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

Click to play video: '‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements'
‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements
Trending Now

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Story continues below advertisement

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”

Sponsored content

Canada

Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border'
Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
WATCH: Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

Click to play video: '‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements'
‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements
Trending Now

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Story continues below advertisement

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”

Sponsored content

Canada

Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border'
Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
WATCH: Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

Click to play video: '‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements'
‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements
Trending Now

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Story continues below advertisement

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”

Sponsored content

Canada

Poilievre says Trudeau’s exit won’t shift election focus from carbon price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border'
Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
WATCH: Poilievre says carbon tax will help Trump move Canadian business south of the border
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his focus in the next federal election will be on ending the carbon price, even with the threat of tariffs from the incoming Trump administration.

Poilievre says the carbon price is essentially a tariff on Canadians imposed by their own government.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, Poilievre again demanded that Trudeau call a national election instead.

Click to play video: '‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements'
‘They’re all Justin Trudeau’: Poilievre slams potential Liberal leader replacements
Trending Now

The prime minister prorogued Parliament on Monday, hitting pause on all debate in the House of Commons until March and will step down as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Story continues below advertisement

An election is likely this spring because all opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government once Parliament resumes.

Poilievre, who has led Trudeau in the polls for over a year, says no matter who leads the Liberal party in March, he effectively will be running against Trudeau in the next election because “they’re all just like Justin.”

Sponsored content

AdChoices