26 charges laid in charity motorcycle ride crash that left 2 Alberta men dead, 6 hurt

A man is accused of driving uninsured and in possession of meth when a horrific crash occurred between a convoy of charity motorcycle riders and a semi last summer in northern Alberta.

The charges come less than a week after survivors of the collision and the loved ones of those who died gathered outside K Division headquarters in Edmonton to put pressure on RCMP to speed up the process.

The crash on Aug. 31, 2024 happened about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton near High Prairie, Alta.

Laurent Isadore, 38, from the Driftpile First Nation and his 33-year-old friend Tyler Duboski from Edmonton were both killed when a semi tractor-trailer crossed the centre line on Highway 2 near Sucker Creek First Nation and hit their group of motorcycle riders.

Six others, including Duboski’s older brother, were injured and had to be taken to hospital.

The Red Road to Healing bike run was raising awareness and money to help people experiencing homelessness on Treaty 8 territory.

Last week RCMP said charges were pending against the semi-truck driver and they would be released once the information was sworn.

On Thursday, Mounties said 26 charges had been laid and Michael Maurice Koochin, 38, of Slave Lake, had been arrested in relation to the fatal motor vehicle collision.

Koochin was charged with:

Two counts of criminal negligence causing death (without firearm).

Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Six counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Six counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle collision causing bodily harm.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Several more charges were laid in relation to being a commercial truck driver:

Driver operating a motor vehicle that was not insured.

Driver operating a commercial vehicle not complying with standards as specified in Section 16(2)(A) Schedule 2 of the commercial Vehicle Safety Regulation: Vehicle not equipped with a break system acting on all wheels.

Driver failing to prepare a trip inspection report in a legible format.

Driver failing to maintain an accurate daily log in duplicate.

Driver operating a commercial vehicle not complying with standards as specified in Section 10(N)(II) Schedule 2 of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Regulation.

Driver operating a commercial vehicle not complying with standards as specified in Section 14(A)(III) Schedule 2 of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Regulation.

Driver operating a commercial vehicle not inspected under daily trip inspection requirements and with a major defect.

Driver failing to operate a commercial vehicle as specified.

Driver operating a motor vehicle not complying with standards as specified in Section 12(a) Schedule 2 of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Regulation.

Police said the semi was independently owned and no further charges are anticipated.

RCMP said Koochin was brought before a justice of the peace and remains in custody. He had a court date Thursday at the courthouse in Wabasca Desmarais.

1:43 Family and friends of crash victims gather outside RCMP headquarters

Treaty 8 lands include 40 First Nations. It is the largest treaty in Canada by area at 840,000 square kilometres — larger than France. It spreads into British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories and has about 40,000 members in Alberta.