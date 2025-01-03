Family of motorcyclists killed in charity ride crash question wait for justice, answers

Send this page to someone via email

Months after a tragic, double-fatal collision north of Edmonton, family members are still searching for answers from police about why charges have not yet been laid.

“We just want answers. We want to be able to move on with our lives and we are struggling to do that,” said Cody Clemente.

Clemente was one of several people injured in the crash on Aug. 31, 2024, that claimed the life of his younger brother and one other motorcycle rider about 300 km northwest of Edmonton.

“I was airlifted out of that,” Clemente said on Friday on along Kingsway in central Edmonton, where a group gathered to put pressure on police.

Laurent Isadore, 38, from the Driftpile First Nation and his 33-year-old friend Tyler Duboski from Edmonton were both killed when a semi tractor-trailer crossed the centre line on Highway 2 near Sucker Creek First Nation and hit their group of motorcycle riders.

The Red Road to Healing bike run was raising awareness and money to help people experiencing homelessness on Treaty 8 territory.

“I was screaming because I was the first one to see my little brother gone,” Clemente said of Duboski.

Clemente said he can’t recall much more from the crash, but remembers waking up in a STARS Air Ambulance helicopter.

He said he suffered a head injury and extensive bruising on his hip and leg from the crash.

“I’m very fortunate that I got away with the injuries I got… they’re very minor compared to the two who lost their lives.”

Isadore’s fiancee Brenda Powder was following the convoy of bikes in a separate vehicle, when she said she saw tragedy unfold near High Prairie, Alta.

She was part of a small group outside the RCMP K Division headquarters on Friday holding signs reading “Justice for Tyler” and “Justice for Laurent” and led the group in a song that held significance for her late partner.

“It’s meant to carry us when we are too weak to carry ourselves and to help with healing,” she said of the tune.

Powder said her late fiancé was the most generous person and she is now trying to live her life embodying his legacy.

“Leading with love in all ways, in all parts of this as it unfolds,” Powder said of seeking justice. “Not ever giving up hope.”

Those left behind say they are trying to heal but four months later, they question why charges have not been laid against the semi driver.

Alberta RCMP told Global News Mounties have been in contact with the victim’s families, who are aware of the pending charges.

Those who spoke on Friday said the process is taking a long time and they want to move on, both for emotional and practical reasons.

“Every time we talk to them, they keep saying, ‘in a couple days, three days. Three days. Before Christmas,'” Clemente said.

He explained many of the victims are stuck in a holding pattern with their insurance companies, who he said aren’t paying out claims until RCMP release their reports on the crash.

“We want better communication, try to get some justice and closure,” he said.

Charges are currently pending against the semi-truck driver and RCMP said more details will be made available once the information is sworn.

When asked about the family members concerns, RCMP said every investigation is different, requiring different time frames to investigate.