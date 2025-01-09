Menu

Canada

Belleville Memorial Arena to become small business hub

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 2:22 pm
1 min read
Belleville’s Memorial Arena is becoming the Memorial Market Place, blending history with artisan businesses. The market aims to open its first phase by summer 2025. View image in full screen
Belleville’s Memorial Arena is becoming the Memorial Market Place, blending history with artisan businesses. The market aims to open its first phase by summer 2025. Global News
After sitting vacant for more than a decade, Belleville, Ont.’s historic Memorial Arena is being transformed into the Memorial Market Place, a hub for local businesses and community gatherings.

Co-owners Hilary Murphy and Ian Wilson aim to strike a balance between preserving the arena’s rich history and introducing modern touches to create a vibrant space.

“What you’re going to come in and experience in this building is not what you may have experienced in an arena, but it’s a new opportunity and experience,” said Murphy.

The nearly century-old building will host artisan businesses, reflecting a community-focused vision.

“We both feel very strongly about the historic nature of this building — the memories people have from being in this building — and different experiences over the years, so it’s a delicate balance,” Murphy added.

The market has already welcomed its first tenants, including a glass studio and café, with plans to fill the building’s first half by early summer.

“We’re still going to have access to the roof structure — it will be fully visible, which is a really neat aspect of the building,” said Wilson, emphasizing their intent to maintain historical elements.

The Pinnacle Street side of the building is set to house an event centre, expected to open by 2026.

From a beloved hockey rink to a small business hub, the Memorial Arena’s next chapter is one of transformation and community connection.

