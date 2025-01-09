Menu

Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign linebacker A.J. Allen to one-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 2:07 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker A.J. Allen (32) catches the football before a spring training scrimmage in Saskatoon on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The Roughriders have signed Allen to a one-year contract extension, the CFL team said Thursday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker A.J. Allen (32) catches the football before a spring training scrimmage in Saskatoon on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The Roughriders have signed Allen to a one-year contract extension, the CFL team said Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian linebacker A.J. Allen to a one-year contract extension, the CFL team said Thursday.

The 26-year-old native of Burlington, Ont., finished tied with Toronto’s Jack Cassar for the CFL lead with 22 special-teams tackles last season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Allen also had seven defensive tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

The University of Guelph product made his CFL debut in 2022 after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Over 42 career games, he has 32 defensive tackles and 47 special-teams tackles.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

