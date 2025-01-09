Saskatchewan Roughriders sign linebacker A.J. Allen to one-year contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian linebacker A.J. Allen to a one-year contract extension, the CFL team said Thursday.

The 26-year-old native of Burlington, Ont., finished tied with Toronto’s Jack Cassar for the CFL lead with 22 special-teams tackles last season.

Allen also had seven defensive tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

The University of Guelph product made his CFL debut in 2022 after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Over 42 career games, he has 32 defensive tackles and 47 special-teams tackles.