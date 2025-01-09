Calgary police investigate another case of church vandalism in the city

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary police arson unit has been called in to investigate after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of a church in southwest Calgary early Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2025.

Police say they were called out reports of a fire at 4:35 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 10923 24 St. S.W.

When they arrived on scene they discovered a Molotov cocktail had been thrown through a window of the building.

Luckily, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

View image in full screen A hole was visible in the window of a church in SW Calgary early Thursday morning (Jan. 9, 2025), after police say a molotov cocktail was thrown at the building. Global News

Police say the CPS Hate Crimes Prevention Team is aware of the incident and is working alongside investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire is just the latest in a string of mysterious fires and incidents of vandalism aimed a churches in the Calgary area in recent years.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app, P3 TIPS, which is available at your app store.