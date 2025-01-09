Father wanted for abduction after taking 3-year-old son to India, and not returning

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a 48-year-old father wanted in connection with a parental abduction after a young child was taken to India last year and did not return to Canada.

Police said the father travelled with his three-year-old son Valentino to Delhi, India on July 2024. The father and son had a court-ordered return date set for Aug. 8, 2024.

“The accused has failed to return to Canada,” police said. Investigators added that the accused kept custody of the child going against the court order.

Police are looking for Kapil Sunak, 48, wanted for abduction by parent/custody order.

Sunak is described as six feet three inches tall with a heavy build and short brown hair and facial hair.

The boy is described as four feet tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

The force is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact police.

View image in full screen Kapil Sunak, 48 (left) and Valentino, 3 (right). Provided / Toronto Police

Another parental abduction case from Toronto

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto Police have also previously issued a news release about a separate parental abduction case involving a father who allegedly took his three-year-old son to Vietnam in February 2024.

The mother, Heather McArthur, said the trip was to supposedly celebrate Lunar New Year as part of a vacation cleared by the courts. She spoke to Global News in September 2024.

“I expected my son to return on Feb. 15, and on that day, I received a note from the father stating that they weren’t going to be coming back,” McArthur said, noting at the time that she had not seen her son in more than seven months.

Story continues below advertisement

McArthur added she received an email from her former partner stating their son had a rash and required “some sort of prescription” to be administered in Vietnam.

“Then the final note was that Jacob had a follow-up appointment on Feb. 28, which is my birthday, and he would get back to us after that date. That follow-up appointment never occurred and there was no communication,” she said.

Toronto police released an image of Jacob’s father on May 7 and requested the public’s help in locating him as he was “wanted in a parental abduction investigation.”

— with files from Global News’ Caryn Lieberman