Canadian faces terrorism charge after machete attack on mosque in Kenya

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12 comments

  1. often censored guy
    April 5, 2026 at 6:58 pm

    Why is this front page news when global routinely relegates shootings at religious-affiliated institutions on Canadian soil to the back pages? Could this be selective prioritization of reporting hate crimes based on the targeted group?

  2. Liam Henry
    April 5, 2026 at 12:12 pm

    not a Canadian, “Canadian” literally means nothing anymore. most of these violent crimes are committed by immigrants

  3. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 7:51 pm

    Global isn’t telling you his name, but it is Mohamed Mohamed, also known by the alias Mohamed Abdul Mohamed.

    I like ot hear he targeted muslims though. Good job!

  4. Syd
    April 4, 2026 at 3:23 pm

    Any relation to the ‘Welsh’ teenager who killed a bunch of little girls in a dance class in the UK a few years back?…

  5. Glen
    April 4, 2026 at 2:36 pm

    But the law won’t charge the Aboriginals for their terrorist activities like wrecking police cars, destroying statues, burning the Canadian flag & buildings, attacking/killing people on/off reserves with knives/machetes/guns/etc. They even run illegal businesses, money laundering vehicle theft, drug dealing and the list goes on!! Why do they get away with so much???

  6. Global Biased
    April 4, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    “Canadian”.

    Go look at the mug shot.

  7. Come On
    April 4, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Let me fix the heading for you. An immigrant from Kenya has been charged with terrorism after attacking people.

  8. W Rochin
    April 4, 2026 at 10:54 am

    Would the last name end in a vowel?.

  9. A
    April 4, 2026 at 9:49 am

    U, thank you.

  10. U
    April 4, 2026 at 1:34 am

    He isn’t canadian, why the hell would any sane canadian go from the first world country Canada is, to a third world country like Kenya to attack people with a machete, that’s what radical islamists do.
    This story should show Canadians that the progressive liberal government has a one touch program to make anyone coming to Canada and canadian, just handing out citizenship to anyone coming to the country, she the conservatives were calling it out and nothing has apparently changed.
    Shame on you get again global, for pushing lies for the progressive liberal government, nothing but a propaganda machine now, just like in communist China

  11. Mr. Johnson
    April 3, 2026 at 4:26 pm

    The word “Canadian” gets thrown around so much it has lost meaning.

  12. Ferdinand Elphonso
    April 3, 2026 at 4:09 pm

    And his name was?

    Just guess guys….guess…

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World

Canadian faces terrorism charge after machete attack on mosque in Kenya

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2026 8:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian man accused of attacking worshippers at a Nairobi mosque pleads not guilty'
Canadian man accused of attacking worshippers at a Nairobi mosque pleads not guilty
Canadian man accused of attacking worshippers at a Nairobi mosque pleads not guilty
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Police in Kenya say a Canadian man accused of wielding a machete and injuring almost half a dozen people at a mosque in Nairobi has pleaded not guilty.

The East African country’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the 32-year-old appeared in court Thursday on nine terrorism charges, such as assault causing actual bodily harm.

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A post on the department’s social media says back in February, a man entered a mosque posing as a worshipper.

It alleges that once inside, he locked the main doors, pulled a machete and attacked congregants.

Officials say the suspect was arrested and the weapon used was recovered, while the five injured congregants were taken to hospital for treatment.

It says the man is being held at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison ahead of his next court date later this month for a pre-bail report.

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