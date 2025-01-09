Los Angeles wildfire photos show widespread devastation, destruction

Send this page to someone via email

Major wildfires continue to devastate parts of southern California, raging through neighbourhoods in and around Los Angeles as firefighters struggle to put out the blazes.

First responders have been tasked with the logistical nightmare of containing the fires and saving homes and businesses, while also trying to help people get to safety during mass evacuation orders.

Drag the button to see before and after Maxar satellite imagery of burning and destroyed houses from the Eaton Fire near Marathon Road on Wed., Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.

Story continues below advertisement

Drag the button to see before and after Maxar satellite imagery of burned structures and active fire burning from the Palisades Fire in Tuna Canyon on Wed., Jan. 8, in Los Angeles.

Surreal photos of raging flames and infernos from all around Los Angeles County have been circulating online for the last three days.

View image in full screen A house is on fire as residents try to escape the site in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, on Jan. 8, 2025. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

View image in full screen Trees sway in high winds as the Eaton Fire burns structures in Altadena, Calif., on Wed., Jan. 8, 2025. Ethan Swope / The Associated Press

The flames earlier in the week were being driven by ferocious winds, but by Thursday morning officials were buoyed by the fact the wind was expected to calm down for the day.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Eaton Fire on Wed., Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. Maxar Technologies via AP

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said Thursday they were able to keep a fire in Hollywood Hills in check because “we hit it hard and fast and Mother Nature was a little nicer to us today than she was yesterday.”

View image in full screen The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tues., Jan. 7, 2025. Ethan Swope / The Associated Press

View image in full screen Beachfront homes are destroyed by the Palisades Fire on Wed., Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. Mark J. Terrill / The Associated Press

View image in full screen The Eaton Fire engulfs a property on Wed., Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. Ethan Swope / The Associated Press

Approximately 2,000 structures have been destroyed, and upwards of 130,000 residents ordered to evacuate. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, only first game given, return to Mantia’s fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through the area, Wed., Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. Ethan Swope / The Associated Press

View image in full screen A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tues., Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. Ethan Swope / The Associated Press

On Wednesday, hurricane-force winds blew embers, igniting block after block in the coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades and in Altadena, a community near Pasadena. Aircraft were grounded for a time because of the winds, hampering firefighting efforts.

View image in full screen A man in a wheelchair goes past a house on fire from the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood on Jan., 8, 2025 in Pasadena, Calif. Nick Ut / Getty Images

View image in full screen A resident takes down an American flag outside a burning house during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2025. Jill Connelly / Bloomberg via Getty Images

In Pasadena, fire Chief Chad Augustin said the city’s water system was stretched and was further hampered by power outages, but even without those issues, firefighters would not have been able to stop the fire due to the intense winds.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The remnants of a washer and dryer during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Wed., Jan. 8, 2025. Michael Nigro / Bloomberg via Getty Images

View image in full screen Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire on Jan., 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. David McNew / Getty Images

3:27 L.A. wildfires: Thousands forced from homes as fires rages

About 250 homes in Altadena that had been dotted with green leafy trees were reduced to rubble. Only a few homes remained, some still in flames according to images from Maxar Technologies. Just a handful of 70 wall-to-wall homes overhanging the Pacific Ocean in Malibu appeared intact.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Eaton Fire burns a structure Wed., Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. Nic Coury / The Associated Press

View image in full screen Fire rages behind an orange tree during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Wed., Jan. 8, 2025. Michael Nigro / Bloomberg via Getty Images

View image in full screen Sunset Boulevard House, also known as The Bridges House by architect Robert Bridges, was destroyed by the Palisades fire on Wed., Jan. 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

View image in full screen A building at Antioch Street and Swarthmore Avenue in Palisades Village was destroyed by the Palisades fire on Wed., Jan. 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Associated Press