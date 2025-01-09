Menu

Fire

Tributes pour in for chief of police service believed to have died in house fire

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 11:26 am
1 min read
First Nations Police Service chief believed to be dead after house fire
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service believe its chief is dead after a house fire Wednesday.
Condolences have started pouring in for the chief of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service who is believed to have died in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called to a home in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie that was confirmed as belonging to Chief Doug Palson.

The police service said in a statement it is believed remains found in the home belong to Palson.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization says Palson passionately led the force in protecting the 10 First Nations it serves.

The Winnipeg Police Service posted on social media that Manitoba has lost a dedicated leader in law enforcement and Palson’s commitment to public safety will not be forgotten.

RCMP continue to investigate and have not said what caused the fire.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

