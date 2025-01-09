Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Canadian school boards among those affected by cyber incident involving third party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 7:07 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Is your personal information at risk after staggering data leak?'
Is your personal information at risk after staggering data leak?
WATCH: Is your personal information at risk after staggering data leak? – Jan 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

School boards in multiple provinces have been affected by a data breach involving software used by schools across North America to store student information.

Ontario’s Toronto, Peel and Durham district school boards issued similarly worded notices about a “cyber incident” targeting PowerSchool, a third-party application that’s also used to store some school-based staff information.

The notices say PowerSchool told school boards in Ontario and elsewhere on Tuesday that it had experienced a data breach between Dec. 22 and 28.

Officials in Ontario, Alberta, and Newfoundland and Labrador say they are working with PowerSchool to determine the extent of the breach.

PowerSchool, a U.S.-based provider of cloud software, says in a statement it has taken “all appropriate steps” to prevent further unauthorized access or misuse of the affected data.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company says the incident is “contained,” and it does not anticipate the data will be shared or made public.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario school boards say they have notified the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario about the incident.

“We know this news may be concerning, but please know that we are doing everything possible to learn more from PowerSchool about what occurred and will share that information with you,” the Toronto District School Board’s interim director of education, Stacey Zucker, wrote Wednesday in an email to parents and guardians.

Trending Now

Edmonton Catholic Schools posted a letter online that it received from PowerSchool.

“Our investigation determined that an unauthorized party gained access to certain PowerSchool Student Information System customer data using a compromised credential, and we regret to inform you that your data was accessed,” the letter said.

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador also issued a notice about the data breach at PowerSchool, which it said is used in the provincial education system from kindergarten to Grade 12. It said “multiple government departments” are involved in determining the next steps.

PowerSchool said it is providing services to its customers as usual as it continues to investigate the data breach.

“We take our responsibility to protect student data privacy and act responsibly as data processors extremely seriously,” it said in its statement.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices