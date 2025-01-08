First Nations Police Service chief believed to be dead after house fire

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) believe its chief is dead after a house fire Wednesday.
RCMP say the fire occurred just before 5 a.m. in the RM of Portage la Prairie, north of High Bluff.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Police say it happened at the house of MFNPS chief Doug Palson, and the MFNPS says it is believed his remains were found inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Trending Now
In a statement, the MFNPS says “Chief Palson was a passionate leader who loved our police service and its members who serve our 10 First Nation communities with pride and respect.”
Comments