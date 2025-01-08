Menu

Fire

First Nations Police Service chief believed to be dead after house fire

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 9:47 pm
1 min read
MFNPS Police Chief Doug Palson. View image in full screen
MFNPS Police Chief Doug Palson. Manitoba First Nations Police Service
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) believe its chief is dead after a house fire Wednesday.

RCMP say the fire occurred just before 5 a.m. in the RM of Portage la Prairie, north of High Bluff.

Police say it happened at the house of MFNPS chief Doug Palson, and the MFNPS says it is believed his remains were found inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a statement, the MFNPS says “Chief Palson was a passionate leader who loved our police service and its members who serve our 10 First Nation communities with pride and respect.”

 

