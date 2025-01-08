Menu

Canada

How would Saskatchewan feel about Canada becoming America’s 51st state?

By Joshua Gwozdz Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 6:27 pm
1 min read
What does Saskatchewan think about Trump's hopes of Canada joining the U.S.A?
It may be Deja vu for Canadians as president-elect Donald Trump has been making plenty of remarks about Canada in recent weeks, including musing about making the country America’s 51st state.

Those comments are drawing pushback from many Canadians including politicians.

Global News’ Josh Gwozdz took to the streets to see how people in Saskatchewan feel about the U.S. president-elect’s view.

You can find out more by watching the video at the top of this story.

