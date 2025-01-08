2 bodies found in burned SUV in Abbotsford park, police confirm

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators say they found the remains of two people in a burned vehicle at Sumas Mountain Regional Park last week.

Abbotsford police and firefighters were called to the park shortly before 3 p.m. on Jan. 3, where a Mitsubishi Outlander was engulfed in flames.

First responders found human remains after the flames were extinguished.

Police searched the park, but have not released details on what evidence, if any, was located.

On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed there were two victims. Their identities have not been released.

1:22 IHIT deployed after suspicious death near Sumas Mountain

“Although the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being examined, we do not believe this was a random incident, and therefore, there is no ongoing risk to the public,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to thank several patrons at the park who rendered assistance and came forward to speak with the police. The details of this case may be disturbing to some and those who are feeling affected are encouraged to seek support.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.