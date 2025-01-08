Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

2 bodies found in burned SUV in Abbotsford park, police confirm

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 4:32 pm
1 min read
Homicide investigators are now confirming two people were found dead in a burnt-out vehicle in an Abbotsford park last week. The grim discovery was made in the Sumas Mountain area Friday afternoon.
Homicide investigators say they found the remains of two people in a burned vehicle at Sumas Mountain Regional Park last week.

Abbotsford police and firefighters were called to the park shortly before 3 p.m. on Jan. 3, where a Mitsubishi Outlander was engulfed in flames.

First responders found human remains after the flames were extinguished.

Police searched the park, but have not released details on what evidence, if any, was located.

On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed there were two victims. Their identities have not been released.

“Although the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being examined, we do not believe this was a random incident, and therefore, there is no ongoing risk to the public,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said in a media release.

“We would like to thank several patrons at the park who rendered assistance and came forward to speak with the police. The details of this case may be disturbing to some and those who are feeling affected are encouraged to seek support.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at  ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

