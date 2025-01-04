Menu

Crime

Police find human remains in burned SUV at Abbotsford park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2025 5:24 pm
1 min read
FILE: The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference on June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference on June 24, 2023. Adrian Wyld/ The Canadian Press
Police in Abbotsford are investigating after officers found what are believed to be human remains inside a vehicle that was set on fire in Sumas Mountain Regional Park.

They say officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Friday around 2:45 p.m. along the Forest Service Road in the park and arrived to find the red 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ablaze.

Police say firefighters extinguished the fire, which is when officers found the remains.

They say the department’s major crimes unit is working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the individual, and are transitioning the investigation over to the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The park remains closed to the public as officers gather evidence.

Police are now asking anyone with information or who may have seen the red SUV in the area on Friday to contact IHIT.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

