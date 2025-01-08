Two Quebec planes and their crews helping fight devastating L.A. wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Quebec water bombers and their crews are in California helping fight the massive wildfires tearing through the Los Angeles area.

Stéphane Caron of Quebec’s forest fire protection agency — SOPFEU — says the two planes are sent to the U.S. each fall as part of an annual contract, the length of which was extended this year because of the emergency.

He says each plane is dispatched from Quebec with its own crew composed of a pilot, co-pilot and technician.

Thousands of firefighters are battling at least four blazes that have killed at least two people and destroyed more than 1,000 structures across the Los Angeles area as of early this morning.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel posted a message of support to California’s governor on X, saying the province is ready to send additional firefighters to the state if they are needed.

The provincial Transport Department’s website says Quebec has been sending two Canadian-made CL-415 firefighting aircraft and their crews to Los Angeles each year as part of a deal dating back to 1994.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.