Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Two Quebec planes and their crews helping fight devastating L.A. wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Like driving through Hell’: LA wildfires creates apocalyptic scenes along highway'
‘Like driving through Hell’: LA wildfires creates apocalyptic scenes along highway
RELATED: Wildfires ravaged the Los Angeles area on Tuesday, fueled by strong winds that whipped flames through the region. The fires caused downed power lines and triggered explosions, creating a chaotic and apocalyptic atmosphere along the Pacific Coast Highway.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A pair of Quebec water bombers and their crews are in California helping fight the massive wildfires tearing through the Los Angeles area.

Stéphane Caron of Quebec’s forest fire protection agency — SOPFEU — says the two planes are sent to the U.S. each fall as part of an annual contract, the length of which was extended this year because of the emergency.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says each plane is dispatched from Quebec with its own crew composed of a pilot, co-pilot and technician.

Thousands of firefighters are battling at least four blazes that have killed at least two people and destroyed more than 1,000 structures across the Los Angeles area as of early this morning.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel posted a message of support to California’s governor on X, saying the province is ready to send additional firefighters to the state if they are needed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The provincial Transport Department’s website says Quebec has been sending two Canadian-made CL-415 firefighting aircraft and their crews to Los Angeles each year as part of a deal dating back to 1994.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices