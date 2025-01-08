Calgary releases preferred option after study into rail service to airport

Send this page to someone via email

The idea of a train to Calgary’s airport appears to be gaining steam.

City councillors on the Infrastructure and Planning Committee received a briefing this week on progress and next steps of the Calgary Airport Rail Connection Study, which included the city’s preferred route for a rail line to the airport.

The briefing underscored the importance of an east-west rail connection between Calgary International Airport, an extended Blue Line LRT and the future northern leg of the Green Line, while also connecting with the province’s proposed regional and high-speed rail lines in the Deerfoot Trail corridor.

View image in full screen A map showing how a proposed rail connector at Calgary’s International Airport would integrate with other rail projects. Global News

“Building on findings from the 2020 Airport Transit Line Study, the preferred option ensures the east-west connection remains intact, linking northeast and northwest Calgary communities where approximately 60 per cent of the demand for airport service was identified,” the briefing read.

The study began in late 2023 after the Government of Alberta allocated $3 million to the City of Calgary to find the optimal route for a rail line that connects downtown with the airport.

According to the briefing, input was gathered for the study from the Government of Alberta, City of Calgary, Canada Infrastructure Bank, Calgary Airport Authority, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway and private rail developers.

“A connection to the airport is critical, so that’s why there’s so many of us interested in that, and that’s why we need to look at this very closely.” Ward 3 Coun. Jasmine Mian told reporters. “Of all of our transit priorities, connecting to the airport is really top of the list for a lot of Calgarians.”

It’s a sentiment shared by the Calgary Airport Authority, which said in a statement that it is “prepared for potential future rail expansion” to YYC.

“As a critical connector and major economic driver, The Authority is committed to collaborating with the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta and all other partners to enhance connectivity across the city, province and beyond for the benefit of the communities we serve,” the statement said.

The briefing note said the study identified the east leg of line as a potential first phase, which would connect with the Blue Line LRT at a future station at 88th Avenue N.E.

Currently, the line ends at Saddletowne.

The province allocated $43.3 million over three years for the construction of the expanded Blue Line, with city council also earmarking funds to help with design and field studies.

The total cost to extend the Blue Line LRT is estimated at $160.6 million, according to the city.

Mian noted there are many competing priorities with multiple rail projects proposed between Banff, Calgary, and Edmonton.

“It really is going to come down to which of these rail projects get funding, and how that proceeds,” Mian said. “But I think what’s important is that we’re committed to working together.”

Before the final report into the study is released to the public in the next couple of months, it will be shared with the provincial government, in the hopes of integrating with its developing Passenger Rail Master Plan.

“Alberta’s government recognizes the importance of passenger rail for the future of a rapidly growing province,” Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said in a statement. “Any decisions on passenger rail need to be planned carefully and in an integrated fashion that makes the best use of tax dollars to provide a passenger rail system that serves Albertans.”

When a project could get off the ground is still up in the air, but there’s hope a train to Calgary’s airport can take off soon with everyone appearing on board.

“I don’t think we should get into the guessing of when rail projects will be done,” Mian said. “Let’s hope that with a lot of political will to make that connection that it happens sooner rather than later.”