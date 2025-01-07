Mean cats and math help: Top 10 Sask. RCMP calls that missed the mark in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Another year has come to a close and with it, Saskatchewan RCMP are looking back on some of the calls they received in 2024.

Last year, RCMP received 367,707 calls for service.

While most of the time people properly call 911 in emergency situations, sometimes the calls don’t quite need police attention.

Here are the top 10 calls that “missed the mark” in 2024 from the RCMP:

Who are you? A concerned person called 911 saying they didn’t recognize someone on their social media friend list. Spick and span: A frustrated individual called to complain that their parents were forcing them to clean their room. Stop stressing meowt: A caller advised that a fox was wandering the neighbourhood and scaring a local cat. To bee or not to bee: 911 dispatchers received a call from a person saying that they had a problem with bees in their home. Tech support: A concerned individual called 911 to ask for help unlocking their cell phone. Litter bug: An individual called 911 to report that someone had thrown their ice cream on the ground. Cut the cat-itude: A caller advised that their cat was being mean to them and they were hoping an officer would come and help with the situation. Loads of fun: 911 dispatchers received a call from a person who was having trouble with their washing machine. I’m counting on you: RCMP got a call asking for help on a math equation as they didn’t want to fail their test in the morning. Party’s over: 911 dispatchers received a call from an individual saying that their tambourine was taken from a party they attended.

“Our annual list is fun, but it’s important to realize that (communications) officers play a really important role during emergencies,” RCMP Divisional Operational Communications Centre recruiter Lee Rosin said.

“We are the first voice someone hears when they reach out for help from police. We are there until emergency services arrive to help them. We dispatch police officers to calls and provide them assistance during them.”

Rosin urged people to keep the lines open for those in need of help.

“Saskatchewan RCMP would like to remind the public that there are ramifications for those who misuse 911. Not only is there a chance of preventing someone with a life-threatening emergency from getting help, there is also a summary offence charge under the Emergency 911 Systems Act with fines up to $2000.”