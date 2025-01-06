Parcel delivery man suspected of vandalizing West Kelowna neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A sense of relief is being felt in a West Kelowna neighbourhood in the wake of an arrest of a suspect in a violent vandalism spree.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment since Nov. 18, living in fear for that long,” said Mike German.

German and his wife Jody live on Pinot Noir Drive and have had their home targeted three times by a rock-throwing culprit.

“We’ve been dealing with the damages to the outside of our home, to the inside of our home as well with the size of the rocks that he is throwing,” said Jody German.

Multiple other homes and vehicles in the area have also been vandalized in the same fashion for weeks.

1:58 Vandal targets West Kelowna homes

But on Monday, RCMP announced an arrest had been made over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release, police stated on Sunday Jan. 5 at approximately 4 a.m., through patrols, police located a vehicle driving in the area of Pinot Noir Drive, which was registered to the suspect.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop, located the man and arrested him without incident.

RCMP said large rocks were located in plain view within his vehicle.

“For the time being, we have closure,” said Mike German.

While the vandalism was shocking, what’s even more is the person now accused of it and his connection to the neighbourhood.

“This individual is known to the community, not just to ourselves personally but to everybody in this entire area. He was a parcel delivery person,” said Jody German. “It’s shocking. It’s absolutely shocking.”

2:09 MMIWG memorials targeted by vandals in Campbell River

According to the Germans, their interactions with the delivery man in question were always short and pleasant.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect has since been released from custody and must abide by certain conditions.

RCMP said they will be recommending charges of mischief and criminal harassment. His name is not being released pending charges.

“I want justice to prevail,” Mike German said.

While the couple takes comfort in police identifying a suspect, they fear any further actions now that he’s been released from police custody.

“He knows that we know who he is, he knows our home address, he knows everybody’s home address,” said Jody German.

It’s not known when the suspect is expected to make a court appearance.