Four people charged after Calgary police uncover fentanyl trafficking operation

Calgary police say four people face a total of 17 charges following an investigation into a suspected fentanyl distribution operation in downtown Calgary.

Police say the investigation began in September and continued through the fall of 2024.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, investigators executed search warrants on a residence and a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 1800 block of 14th Street S.W. as well as a detached garage in the 600 block of 28th Avenue N.W.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody at the 14th Street S.W. residence.

During their searches, officers seized:

4.3 kg of fentanyl;

2 kg of methamphetamine;

11 grams of hydromorphone;

5.6 grams of heroin;

3.9 grams of cocaine;

2.2 kg of an unknown powder;

$4,145 in cash;

a 3D-printed .22-calibre handgun;

a makeshift conducted energy weapon;

a hydraulic press; and,

a brick stamp press.

On Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, police executed another search warrant on a storage locker where approximately $100,000 worth of stolen clothing was located.

Investigators believe it was stolen during a break and enter at a business in Kensington in Nov. 2024.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, a search warrant was also executed at a residence in the 2300 block of 34th Avenue S.W. where an additional 54 grams of methamphetamine and another $2,000 worth of stolen clothing were located.

“This operation uncovered a significant drug distribution network within our city, which we believe had ties to B.C. That, coupled with the presence of homemade weapons is deeply concerning,” said Staff Sgt. Brad Moore with the Calgary police.

A variety of charges have been laid against the four accused, including:

production of fentanyl;

possession for the purpose of trafficking;

possession of a restricted firearm;

possession of a prohibited weapon;

possession of proceeds of crime; and,

failure to comply with a release order.

Nine other people who were found at the locations of the search warrants were also arrested on 15 outstanding Criminal Code warrants and 11 Traffic Safety Act warrants.

“The distribution of illicit substances is not a victimless crime,” said Moore. “It is fuelled by violence and other property crime that has broader impacts on our city than those who are merely engaged in the drug trade.”