Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Prorogation won’t impact final report from foreign interference inquiry

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 2:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau to step down as PM after Liberals choose successor'
Trudeau to step down as PM after Liberals choose successor
WATCH: Trudeau to step down as PM after Liberals choose successor
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to prorogue Parliament for nearly three months will not impact the public inquiry into foreign interference, which is still due to submit its final report by the end of January, a spokesperson said Monday.

Trudeau said Monday he was proroguing Parliament until March 24 to allow for the Liberal party to hold a leadership contest, and that he will resign as leader and prime minister after a successor is chosen.

The move suspends all legislative business and committee activity in the House of Commons and the Senate, but the government will continue to function — as will independent offices like the Foreign Interference Commission.

“The prorogation of Parliament will not have an impact on the work of the commission, which intends to submit its report to the government no later than Jan. 31, 2025,” spokesperson Michael Tansey told Global News in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

The commission was originally due to submit its final report at the end of 2024, but asked the government in November for a one-month extension, which was granted.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau tells inquiry he has names of Conservatives involved in foreign interference'
Trudeau tells inquiry he has names of Conservatives involved in foreign interference

The inquiry was first established in September 2023 after a series of reports by Global News and the Globe and Mail exposed alleged attempts at meddling by foreign actors like China in recent federal elections, and raised questions about the government’s response.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Multiple government officials, including Trudeau, have testified to the commission.

The inquiry’s latest public hearings last fall looked at the ability of agencies to identify and counter foreign interference.

It also held a series of policy roundtables to help develop recommendations.

In an interim report in May, inquiry commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue said foreign meddling by China did not affect the overall results of the last two general elections.

Story continues below advertisement

The report said while outcomes in a small number of ridings may have been affected by interference, this cannot be said with certainty.

—with files from the Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices