Weather

Global Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizée joins evening newscasts in Calgary and Lethbridge

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 1:04 pm
2 min read
Global Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizée will be joining Global Calgary and Lethbridge evening newscasts beginning on January 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Global Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizée will be joining Global Calgary and Lethbridge evening newscasts beginning on January 13, 2024. Global News
She is already a familiar face to Albertans, known for anchoring her daily weather forecasts on Calgary’s top-rated morning show, Global News Morning.

Now Chief Meteorologist, Tiffany Lizée, will be sharing her decade of experience with even more viewers when she joins Global Calgary’s nightly news rotation.

Starting on January 13, Lizée will anchor the nightly weather forecasts on Calgary’s Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6 as well as Global Lethbridge’s News at 5 and News at 6.

“I’m beyond excited to bring my enthusiasm, passion, and experience as a meteorologist to our evening newscasts,” said Lizée.

“While I have some big shoes to fill, I’m eager to bring a fresh energy to Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6. I’m truly honored to serve our viewers with accurate and dependable forecasting for many more years to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

Growing up on a farm in southern Saskatchewan helped fuel Lizée’s obsession with weather at an early age, by providing her with firsthand insight into the significance of weather forecasts and the profound impact climate change is having on the agricultural landscape.

Global Calgary chief meteorologist, Tiffany Lizée, will be sharing her expertise and decade of experience with evening viewers in Calgary and Lethbridge starting on January 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Global Calgary Chief Meteorologist, Tiffany Lizée, will be sharing her expertise and decade of experience with evening viewers in Calgary and Lethbridge starting on January 13, 2024. Global News

When Lizée is not sharing her weather expertise with Albertans, she’s all about the great outdoors.

In the summer she enjoys fishing, hitting the trails for hikes, or camping her way through Alberta’s awesome parks.

In winter you’ll find her ice fishing, hitting the ski slopes or lacing up her skates.

“Tiffany is one of the most passionate weather personalities in our network and we are so excited to have her join our flagship show,” said Carmela Gentile, News Director for Calgary and Lethbridge.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since she left Global Regina to join our team in Calgary, she has worn several hats including working as our community reporter and digital journalist, and for the last few years, one of the trusted faces Calgarians like to wake up to. Her commitment and tenacity are exemplified through her amazing work.”

You can follow Lizée on social media on X: @tiffanylizee or on Instagram: @tiffanylizee.

 In December 2024, Global News said goodbye to long time weather anchor, Paul Dunphy, who retired after 51 years in broadcasting.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

