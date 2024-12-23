Paul Dunphy signs off for the final time with Global Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Paul Dunphy is signing off with Global Calgary one last time.

Dunphy, who has been with the station since 1985 officially heads into retirement on Dec. 23, 2024.

“It has been such an honour to work with Paul for the last 11 years. He embodies the definition of a class act and we will truly miss his passion for weather and our audience,” says Global Calgary news director, Carmela Gentile.

“We wish him and his wife the very best as they enjoy this next chapter together and thank Paul for his countless contributions to our community.”

View image in full screen Global Calgarys weather specialist Paul Dunphy is retiring after 49 years in Broadcasting. In recognition of his distinguished career, in 2021, Dunphy was awarded a lifetime achievement award from RTDNA Canada. Global Calgary

Dunphy, who has also been the weather anchor for Global Lethbridge the past decade, has been in the broadcasting business for more than five decades. He started in radio before making the move to television.

“Paul’s talent as a broadcaster is obvious, but what’s most impressive to me is how gracious of a teammate he is to work alongside,” says Global News Hour at 6 anchor Joel Senick.

“I will always remember and appreciate how supportive he’s been to me and Global Calgary.”

In 2021, Dunphy was awarded a lifetime achievement award from RTDNA Canada. It’s one of the highest honours bestowed by the organization.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have spent my television career working with the best of the best in television production at Global Calgary,” Dunphy remarked in his acceptance speech.

An endorsed weather broadcaster of the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society, Dunphy has guided viewers and listeners through major weather events including the 2013 floods in Southern Alberta.

View image in full screen Paul Dunphy, seen here with Global Calgary news anchors Dallas Flexhaug and Joel Senick, is retiring after 51 years in the broadcasting industry. Corus Entertainment

“He’s a consummate professional. I’m so lucky to have learned from him early on in my career and getting reunited on the anchor desk in 2024 for Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6 has been such a treat,” Global News Hour at 6 anchor Dallas Flexhaug says.

“He’s funny, quirky, loves animals and science, and is going to be dearly missed by his coworkers and all the viewers who have invited him into their homes for two generations.”

View image in full screen Paul Dunphy began his broadcasting career as a DJ before making the move into television. He’s retiring as Global Calgary’s weather specialist after 51 years in the industry. Global Calgary

Dunphy’s next chapter is sure to include plenty of travel. He and his wife have been to over 30 countries together and they look forward planning many more trips together.

