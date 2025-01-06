Menu

Crime

Vancouver police use dog to arrest armed man hiding in dumpster

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 11:53 am
Vancouver police said a man was arrested on Sunday after trying to hide in a dumpster to evade officers. View image in full screen
Vancouver police said a man was arrested on Sunday after trying to hide in a dumpster to evade officers. EC
Vancouver police say a man is in custody after he was arrested trying to evade officers by hiding at the bottom of a dumpster in Kitsilano on Sunday.

Police said they received calls around noon of reports of a suspicious man going through people’s backyards along the Arbutus Greenway near Maple Street.

As officers arrived, police received additional reports that the same man was allegedly threatening people in the neighbourhood and was armed with a pair of gardening shears.

Police found the suspect near Arbutus and West 11th, however, officers said he fled into a compound behind a business and attempted to barricade himself in the dumpster.

A police dog was then used to find the suspect, who was hiding at the bottom of the dumpster under several layers of garbage, police said.

Man arrested in shocking Vancouver robbery
“The suspect was bitten by the police dog during the arrest and struck with non-lethal rounds from a beanbag shotgun after he fought with the dog and attempted to injure it,” Vancouver police said in a statement.

“He remains in custody and is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the arrest.”

Police said the 31-year-old man was also wanted B.C.-wide for assault by choking, uttering threats, and mischief.

Vancouver police said they are recommending additional charges related to mischief, weapons possession, and breaching bail conditions.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

