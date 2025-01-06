Short film explores the Blackfoot Confederacy

Send this page to someone via email

Niitstitapi (The Real People) is a short film that has already made its international debut, but on Saturday night it made its Alberta premiere in Lethbridge.

The film takes a closer look at the Blackfoot Confederacy, an ancient alliance of Blackfoot-speaking nations united by land, language and culture.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Their ancestral territory spans the North American continental divide, encompassing mountains, rivers and prairies from the Rockies to the plains. The confederacy includes the Siksika, Kainai, and Piikani nations in Canada and the Blackfeet Nation in the U.S.

Despite historical challenges like forced assimilation and residential schools, the Niitstitapi continue to share a common language and culture while working together to protect their heritage.

Find out more about the film by watching the video at the top of this article.