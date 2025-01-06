Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Short film explores the Blackfoot Confederacy

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 9:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NIITSITAPI FILM'
NIITSITAPI FILM
WATCH ABOVE (From Jan. 5, 2024): "Niitstitapi (The Real People)" is a short film that has already made its international debut, but on Saturday night it made its Alberta premiere in Lethbridge.
Niitstitapi (The Real People) is a short film that has already made its international debut, but on Saturday night it made its Alberta premiere in Lethbridge.

The film takes a closer look at the Blackfoot Confederacy, an ancient alliance of Blackfoot-speaking nations united by land, language and culture.

Their ancestral territory spans the North American continental divide, encompassing mountains, rivers and prairies from the Rockies to the plains. The confederacy includes the Siksika, Kainai, and Piikani nations in Canada and the Blackfeet Nation in the U.S.

Despite historical challenges like forced assimilation and residential schools, the Niitstitapi continue to share a common language and culture while working together to protect their heritage.

Find out more about the film by watching the video at the top of this article.

 

